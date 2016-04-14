Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:59 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Mike Jordan of HUB International Named Downtown Santa Barbara Volunteer of the Year

Mike Jordan, second from right, holds his 2015 Downtown Santa Barbara Volunteer of the Year award.
Mike Jordan, second from right, holds his 2015 Downtown Santa Barbara Volunteer of the Year award.
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for HUB International Insurance Services | April 14, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Mike Jordan, an account manager with HUB International Insurance Services, has received the 2015 Downtown Santa Barbara Volunteer of the Year award. 

Founded in 1965, the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, Inc. promotes the business, cultural, community and environmental vitality of downtown Santa Barbara. Each year the nonprofit organization recognizes one its outstanding volunteers with the coveted award. 

Jordan has been a board member of Downtown Santa Barbara for 10 years and an officer and executive committee member for the past five years. He also serves as treasurer of the organization.

Jordan gives equal time as a board member, officer and executive committee member to the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association. 

With HUB International since 2000, Jordan handles two producers plus a retired producer’s book along with his own book of business. 

“This award is really a shared accomplishment with a whole bunch of people I get to work with, not the least HUB’s own Darren Caesar, who allows me the time and opportunity to be engaged in the community, and my wife, Dayna, who supports my interests,” said Jordan. 

His service in the public sector includes currently serving a second four-year term as a member of the City of Santa Barbara Planning Commission and recently being appointed to an initial term as Water Commissioner.

Governor Brown appointed him to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, a regional board under the State Water Board, for a term lasting from 2011-15.

Jordan may be reached at 805.618.3755 or [email protected]. For more information on HUB International Insurance Services Inc., visit www.hubinternaitonal.com.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing HUB International Insurance Services.

