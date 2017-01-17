Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:01 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Mike Scioscia Headlines Foresters Hall of Fame Banquet

Ballclub is inducting the 2006 team that won the National Baseball Congress World Series championship

The 2006 Santa Barbara Foresters, which won the first of a record-tying six National Baseball Congress World Series titles, are being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. Click to view larger
The 2006 Santa Barbara Foresters, which won the first of a record-tying six National Baseball Congress World Series titles, are being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. (Courtesty photo)
By Noozhawk Staff Report | January 17, 2017 | 12:06 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia will be the keynote speaker at the annual Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia, shown with Foresters Hall of Fame member Chris Messier (left) at a previous Foresters event, will be the keynote speaker at the Santa Barbara baseball team’s Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 4 at the Cabrillo Arts Center.
Angels manager Mike Scioscia, shown with Foresters Hall of Fame member Chris Messier (left) at a previous Foresters event, will be the keynote speaker at the Santa Barbara baseball team's Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 4 at the Cabrillo Arts Center. (Courtesy photo)

The Foresters will be inducting the members of their 2006 team, which won the first of its record-tying six National Baseball Congress World Series titles. Seven players from that team made it to the Major Leagues, including 2016 National League playoff hero Conor Gillaspie of the San Francisco Giants, Santa Barbara High/SBCC and Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Axelrod, and longtime relief pitcher Tanner Scheppers.

Fans can also meet two-time Foresters champion Andre Miller, as well as another former team MVP, Hector Estrella. 

“We hope that everyone can come out and honor these great players who are such an important part of our history,” said manager Bill Pintard, who will go for his 900th career win this summer. “The Hall of Fame event is one of our favorites and a super way to celebrate with our fans, friends, and families.”

Tickets for the Hall of Fame event are on sale at the Foresters Web site sbforesters.org or by writing to [email protected] The cost, including wine and dinner provided by great local restaurants and chefs, is $100 for adults and $20 for kids 14 and under. The evening will include a sports gear and memorabilia exhibit and a silent auction.

The Foresters also are hosting a golf tournament on Friday, Feb. 3, at Glen Annie Golf Course. Spots in that event are still open and you can book your spot at sbforesters.org as well. A special money-saving package for both golf and dinner is available.

