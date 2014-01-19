Mike Scioscia Headlines Santa Barbara Foresters’ Hall of Fame Benefit

Local baseball fans are in store for a real treat Feb. 7 when Anaheim Angels manager Mike Scioscia headlines the annual Santa Barbara Foresters Hot Stove Banquet and Hall of Fame Night.

Scioscia will give the keynote talk, and local fans will watch as Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College pitching superstar Dylan Axelrod, recently with the Chicago White Sox, is inducted in the Foresters Hall of Fame along with former closer Mike Kenney.

“Mike is a longtime supporter of summer college baseball and is very involved with our California Collegiate League,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard said. “We’re very excited and proud that he’ll be joining us on this special night.”

Fans young and old will be welcome. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, and will feature an amazing spread of food and wine sponsored by local restaurants, caterers and wineries. A no-host bar for cocktails and wine will be open, too. Scioscia’s talk and the induction ceremony, along with a live auction of amazing sports memorabilia, will follow.

Along with the Angels’ World-Series winning manager, other Major League guests will be on hand to greet fans and help support the four-time national champion Foresters. Coach Andrew Checketts and members of the 2014 UCSB Gauchos will join the fun, so local baseball fans will have their hands (and plates) full.

“We expect a very nice crowd not only to see and hear from Mike, but also to honor two more Foresters heroes,” Pintard added. “Every Santa Barbara baseball fan has watched Dylan’s great career for years, from the Pony League to the Dons to the Vaqueros, and now in the Majors. I hope we have enough seats for all his friends and family!

“And Mike Kinney was one of the best closers we ever had. After playing minor-league ball, he’s been one of the leaders of our alumni group.”

Click here to purchase tickets online for $75 per adult if purchased by Feb. 4. Tickets are $95 at the door, but the price includes food and wine. Children’s tickets are $25, but that’s good for two kids, so bring a friend!

— Jim Buckley represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.