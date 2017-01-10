Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:56 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Mike Tully Wins Horticultural Society’s 2016 Bouquet of Year

By Ernie Pfadenhauer for Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society | January 10, 2017 | 1:15 p.m.

Joining a prestigious list of previous award winners — including Pearl Chase and Madame Ganna Walska — Mike Tully has been recognized with the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society's highest honor, the Bouquet of the Year for 2016. The award was given at the Horticultural Society's January gathering.

The commendation is bestowed upon a person or organization that has excelled in the advancement and promotion of horticulture in the Santa Barbara area and Tully was recognized as a distinguished member of the community for his contributions to that end.

He was appreciated for his willingness to share his vast knowledge at society plant forums and commended for generous donations of wonderful plants for sales and meeting raffles.

Tully's work on the horticulture committee at Ganna Walska Lotusland has helped it continue to be the incredible botanic garden it is today. Through his love of plants and his nursery, Terra Sol Garden Center, Tully has taught and inspired gardeners and plant lovers. His commendable achievements in horticulture have earned the community’s respect and admiration.

The Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society is one of the longest running horticultural societies in America, and is the oldest nonprofit organization in California. Established on April 12, 1880, the group celebrates its 137th anniversary this year. Meetings are held monthly with speakers addressing topics of horticultural interest. Visit www.sbchs.org. Visitors are welcome.

— Ernie Pfadenhauer for Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society.

 

