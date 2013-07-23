Trainer Mikki Reilly Hosting Book Signing, Free Paleo Seminar

You’re invited to find out more about Mikki Reilly and her new book, Your Primal Body, a guide to a Paleo lifestyle.

Reilly, a local fitness trainer, is hosting a book signing and Paleo seminar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at her Santa Barbara fitness studio, Fitness Transform at 1213 State St., Suite K.

A professional certified fitness trainer, Reilly has been teaching people about fitness for 20 years. Her method is based on the latest scientific research about the human genome and what evolution proves in the best for health and exercise.

Reilly believes that by imitating the movement patterns and nutritional habits of early humans, you have the best advantage in accomplishing your fitness goals.

Reilly’s team provides one-on-one, semi-private and small group fitness training and focuses on the seven primal movements: squat, lunge, push, pull, twist, bend and gait.

Her book, Your Primal Body, expands on her Reilly’s method and gives readers information about leading a Paleo lifestyle and being lean, fit and healthy at any age. Your Primal Body is available locally at Chaucer’s Bookstore and Fitness Transform or online at Amazon.com.

Join Reilly on Wednesday for the book signing and Paleo seminar. Call 805.680.9506 for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist.