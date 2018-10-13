Mila Ladek’s First Goal Sparks SBCC Women Past Ventura, 3-0

Soccer

Mila Ladek scored her first goal of the season in the 17th minute on Friday night and SBCC went on to shut out Ventura 3-0 in a WSC North women’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros (7-2-1, 2-0 WSC North) won for the fifth straight time and extended their home win streak to 14 games. Ventura fell to 3-6-4 and 1-1.

Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez chipped a pass over the defense and Ladek drilled a shot over the keeper’s head from 15 yards out at 16:54 for the only goal of the first half.

“Lala played it to me and I turned and shot it with my left foot to the upper right-hand corner,” said Ladek, a sophomore midfielder who transferred from the University of La Verne. “We really brought the intensity and played well as a unit, especially in the middle. We connected very well and got the ball to the final third many times. We had a lot of good chances on goal.”

The Vaqueros had a slight advantage in shots, 17-15, and in shots-on-goal, 7-6. It was their third straight shutout of Ventura in the series and Santa Barbara has won the last three meetings by a combined 11-0.

In the 66th minute, Riley Moore sent a long lead pass to Monica Vallecilla, who had just entered the game two minutes earlier. Vallecilla dribbled around a defender and sent a cross from the right side that Ashlee Schouten buried into the top left corner for a 2-0 lead.

At 75:16, Ladek sent a through ball between two defenders to Moore on the right side. Moore crossed it to a wide-open Isabella Viana, who scored her 10th goal into an open net.

Holly Telliard made six saves for her fourth shutout of the year.

The Vaqueros will host Cuesta (9-3, 2-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.