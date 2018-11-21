Mila Ladek’s Two Goals Power SBCC Into Regional Final

Soccer

It was all about positioning for Mila Ladek as she scored two goals in a 4:38 stretch of the first half on a chilly Tuesday night and SBCC went on to blank Santa Monica 2-0 in a Southern Cal Regional semifinal at La Playa Stadium.

“I realized early on that they were on one side of the field most of the time, so I just tried to be in that open space,” said Ladek, a sophomore midfielder who transferred to SBCC from the University of La Verne. “I called for the ball very loudly and they passed it through and I shot it with my left foot.”

Ashlee Schouten set-up Ladek’s first goal with a pass to her left at 34:12. Schouten became SBCC’s single-season assist leader with her 17th of the year. Ladek went forward into open space on the left side and beat the keeper over her outstretched hands.

Just 4:38 later, Riley Moore passed to Ladek on the left side and it was almost a replay of the first goal as she lobbed a left-footed shot over Yosemite Cruz’s arms and into the top part of the goal.

“We did a really good job of connecting and they found my feet,” said Ladek, after scoring her third and fourth goals of the year. “It was good to get a 2-0 lead early on.”

The third-seeded Vaqueros (16-2-2) won their fifth straight game and completed an unbeaten home campaign (10-0) for the second straight year. Santa Barbara outscored its 10 opponents at home 36-2 this year and has won 23 in a row in La Playa.

“There’s something about playing under the lights and being on home turf,” Ladek stated. “This is our field. We don’t want anyone to beat us, nor will we let anyone beat us. We bleed red and white and black.”

The Vaqueros are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games. No. 6 Santa Monica finishes at 15-3-4.



Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez hit the crossbar at 72:31, then Santa Monica produced a flurry of shots in the a 10-minute period. Holly Telliard leaped high to poke a 30-yard shot by Filippa Struxsjo over the bar in the 80th minute. Six minutes later, she made a diving stop for her fifth save of the match.

The Vaqueros are seeking their third straight trip to the State Final 4. They’re one step away and they’ll travel to undefeated Santiago Canyon (No. 2 seed, 21-0) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. clash. The Hawks beat Rio Hondo 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

