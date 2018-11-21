Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, November 21 , 2018, 9:54 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Mila Ladek’s Two Goals Power SBCC Into Regional Final

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 21, 2018 | 7:20 a.m.

It was all about positioning for Mila Ladek as she scored two goals in a 4:38 stretch of the first half on a chilly Tuesday night and SBCC went on to blank Santa Monica 2-0 in a Southern Cal Regional semifinal at La Playa Stadium.

“I realized early on that they were on one side of the field most of the time, so I just tried to be in that open space,” said Ladek, a sophomore midfielder who transferred to SBCC from the University of La Verne. “I called for the ball very loudly and they passed it through and I shot it with my left foot.”

Ashlee Schouten set-up Ladek’s first goal with a pass to her left at 34:12. Schouten became SBCC’s single-season assist leader with her 17th of the year. Ladek went forward into open space on the left side and beat the keeper over her outstretched hands.

Just 4:38 later,  Riley Moore passed to Ladek on the left side and it was almost a replay of the first goal as she lobbed a left-footed shot over Yosemite Cruz’s arms and into the top part of the goal.

“We did a really good job of connecting and they found my feet,” said Ladek, after scoring her third and fourth goals of the year. “It was good to get a 2-0 lead early on.”

The third-seeded Vaqueros (16-2-2) won their fifth straight game and completed an unbeaten home campaign (10-0) for the second straight year. Santa Barbara outscored its 10 opponents at home 36-2 this year and has won 23 in a row in La Playa.

“There’s something about playing under the lights and being on home turf,” Ladek stated. “This is our field. We don’t want anyone to beat us, nor will we let anyone beat us. We bleed red and white and black.”

The Vaqueros are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games. No. 6 Santa Monica finishes at 15-3-4.

Lourdes Marin-Rodriguez hit the crossbar at 72:31, then Santa Monica produced a flurry of shots in the a 10-minute period. Holly Telliard leaped high to poke a 30-yard shot by Filippa Struxsjo over the bar in the 80th minute. Six minutes later, she made a diving stop for her fifth save of the match.

The Vaqueros are seeking their third straight trip to the State Final 4. They’re one step away and they’ll travel to undefeated Santiago Canyon (No. 2 seed, 21-0) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. clash. The Hawks beat Rio Hondo 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 