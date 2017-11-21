Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Milan McGary Carries San Marcos Girls to Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 21, 2017 | 9:40 p.m.

San Marcos went on a 12-0 run in the second quarter to break open a close game and defeated Orcutt Academy, 56-23, in season-opening girls basketball game on Tuesday at Maury Halleck Gym.

Milan McGary had a big start to her senior season. She scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, had five assists and eight steals. 

Junior Leticia Romero chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"We played pretty good defense in spots and we were able to get a lot of people involved on the offensive side to go along with Milan's outstanding effort," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "We had some girls who this is their first year on varisty and we got some good minutes from them (sophomores Ashley Day and Fran Pereira along with freshman Kiana Rojas).

"We have a lot to improve on but this is a good start."

The Royals host Santa Maria on Saturday at 3 p.m. 
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

