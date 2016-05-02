Mildred Jean Johnson Thorpe, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1920-2016

Posted on May 2, 2016 | 12:15 p.m.

Source: Shelley Cardiel

Mildred Jean Johnson Thorpe died in Kirkland, Wash., April 6, 2016, at the age of 96.

Boarn Jan. 24, 1920, in Cheney, Wash., to parents Laura Schmitt and Carl Johnson, she was the oldest of five children and grew up on the Moran Prairie, attending school in Edwall, Wash.

Mildred married Harold W. Thorpe and together they lived in Edwall; Bremerton, Wash.; Spokane, Wash.; Santa Barbara, Calif; and Greenacres, Wash.

Her first love was always her family. She raised four children and loved everything about her family, her home and her garden.

She was organic long before it was popular, canning fruits and vegetables and gain fame for her pickles. She made a mean potato salad that will continue to be made in her honor for years to come.

Mildred was a great seamstress and quilter, and she created beautiful needlework and crafts.

Her love of music began with the violin, and she later loved playing both the piano and organ.

She was devoted to the Camp Fire organization for more than 50 years, beginning as a Blue Bird leader in the 1940s and continuing as a Camp Fire leader and council volunteer into the 1970s and then as a board member for the Santa Barbara Council.

Her final years were spent in Kirkland, Wash., where she enjoyed reading, solving puzzles and playing an occasional dominos game.

Her devotion to family continued with the love of her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, and she was especially close to all her cousins in Sweden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Carl; siblings, Evelyn Nelson, Katherine Lambright and Kenneth Johnson; and her husband, Harold.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Del (Gail) Thorpe of Mountain View, Calif.; Joanne (Jay) Mertz of Corsicana, Texas; Roberta (Gail) Keeling of Otis Orchards, Wash; and Shelley (Tomas) Cardiel of Kirkland, Wash.

She also is survived by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with her one surviving sister, Carol Strieff of Cheney, Wash.

In her honor, her children would ask that donations be made in her name to Camp Fire Inland Northwest, 524 N Mullan Rd #102, Spokane, WA 99206 to be used to support their youth camp program.

The family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date in Spokane.