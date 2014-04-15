Mildred Lowe, Formerly of Goleta, 1910-2014

Posted on April 15, 2014 | 3:02 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mildred Edith Chamberlain Lowe, 103, died April 9, 2014, in Horse Creek, Calif.

Mildred was born May 25, 1910, in Las Varas Canyon, Naples (now Goleta, Calif.) to Glenn S. Chamberlain and Berta Edith Doty. Both parents were pioneer families in the Goleta Valley in the 1880s. Mildred claims direct descent from Edward Doty, who came to America on the Mayflower in 1620.

Mildred graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1928 and from California State Teachers College (now UCSB) in 1932.

In 1932, she married Tony Silva, and they had two sons, Edward and Jerry.

On Aug. 23, 1947, she married Richard Lowe, spending the next 30 years raising avocados on their San Marcos Pass ranch before moving to Klamath River, Calif., in 1980.

Mildred was an active member of the Horse Creek Community Church.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; one brother, Edward Chamberlain; and three sisters: May Koekebaker, Dorothy Hawkins and Themla Battles.

She is survived by two sons, Edward (Jeanette Cavaletto) Silva of Central Point, Ore., and Jerry (Penny Hale) Lowe of Horse Creek; four grandchildren, David Silva of Mt. Shasta, Dennis (Deneen) Silva of Central Point, Ore., Brenda Lowe of Santa Barbara and Jeremy (Jeannie) Lowe of Jacksonville, Ore.; and great-grandchildren Zak and Garrett Nave, Dain Silva, Brandi Bullman, Kyle, Haley, Kaci and Noah Lowe, and Michaelynn Allred.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 25 at the Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.