Posted on December 26, 2014 | 3:24 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mildred Schaefer, 102, of Oxnard died Dec. 25, 2014.

She was born Dec. 13, 1912.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown. A Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 30 at San Roque Church. The graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery on the same day as the Mass.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.