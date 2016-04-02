Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Posted on April 2, 2016 | 2:11 p.m.

Mildred Sternot of Goleta, 1918-2016

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mildred Sternot of Goleta passed away March 23, 2016. 

Born July 29, 1918, she was 97 years old.

 

A memorial mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Goleta.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 