Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano Advance to Ojai Round of 16

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos tennis duo of Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano sat patiently through the first round of CIF doubles play in wait of their first matchup on Thursday, after their opponents from El Camino were no shows.

Eventually, the pair was seeded to face Noah Morrow and Quincy Walter-Eze from West Ranch High School.

In a hard fought battle, Baldwin and Villano won two sets to one to advance to the round of 16.

After falling behind 5-7 in the first set, the Charger duo regrouped and won the final two sets 7-5 and 6-3.

Baldwin and Villano take on Bryce Pereira and Connor Lee of San Marino High School tomorrow at the Ojai Valley Athletic Club.

