Miles Baldwin, Doubles Teams Lead Dos Pueblos Past Ventura

Dos Pueblos bounced back from its tough loss against Cate by beating Ventura, 13-5, in a Channel League boys tennis match on Monday.
Miles Baldwin lost only three games in sweeping his three sets at No. 1 single and the Chargers went 9-0 in doubles.
"I am proud of my team, which got back on track, got energized and played a well-focused match," DP coach Liz Frech said.
Dos Pueblos (5-5, 2-1) plays host to Buena on Tuesday
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.