Miles for Moms 5K on Mother’s Day Weekend

The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation will host the Miles for Moms 5K run/walk on Saturday, May 12, to benefit the not-for-profit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Participants are encouraged to walk with or in honor of mothers on Mother's Day weekend. There will also be a children's fun run.

Beginning at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital parking lot, 351 S. Patterson Ave., the route will travel south on Patterson and onto the Atascadero Creek Trail (Obern Trail).

The route will turn back at Highway 217 and return to the hospital (see race route map at cottagehealth.org/milesformoms).

“We are very excited about kicking off our very first Miles for Moms event,” said Arie Dejong, vice president of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

“We hope runners and walkers will come out to join us in honoring moms, as well as helping to support the hospital’s fundraising efforts,” Dejong said.

Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraiser, as well as first-place prizes to female and male runners. All moms participating in the event will receive a gift, and raffle prizes will be given away. A DJ will play music for the duration of the event.

Yardi is the presenting sponsor of Miles for Moms.

Miles for Moms registration information: Registration April 1- May 12: $45; Teen registration (ages 13-17), $15; children's fun run (ages 12 and under), free.

Event day timeline:

7:30 a.m. - On-site registration and packet pick-up at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital parking lot

9 a.m. - Walk/run starts (participants arrive at start line by 8:45 a.m.)

Noon - Event ends at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital parking lot

To register and for more information about Miles for Moms, visit cottagehealth.org/milesformoms.

— Maria Zate for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.