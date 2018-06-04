Miles for Moms 5K to Benefit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Announcing Miles for Moms — a 5K Walk/Run hosted by the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation in honor of Mother’s Day!

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 12, 2018, the day before Mother’s Day, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, at 351 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta. Participants are encouraged to bring their mothers or walk in honor of their moms.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m., with the Walk/Run beginning at 9 a.m.

You can participate in the Miles for Moms 5K in three easy steps:

» Sign-up — Reserve your spot in the race

» Set-up — Set up your personal fundraising page

» Share — Share your personal fundraising page with your friends and family!

All funds raised at the event will benefit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. As a not-for-profit hospital, we raise funds each year to keep Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital the state-of-the-art health-care facility we need right here in Goleta.

With 24/7 emergency care, we are here for you, your family and your employees whenever the need arises.