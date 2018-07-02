Monday, July 2 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Miles Gaitan’s 3-Mile Victory Gives Him 3 Semana Nautica Ocean Swim Titles

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 2, 2018

Miles Gaitan made it a 3-for-3 week in Semana Nautica ocean swims by taking the 3-mile event on Sunday at East Beach.

Gaitan, a recent Santa Barbara High graduate who is headed to Cal Lutheran, held off open-water swimming veteran Mallory Mead of Los Angeles on an overcast morning to win 1 hour, 4 minutes, 17 seconds. Mead finished 23 seconds back.

The 3-mile victory, combined with Saturday’s win in the Semana Nautica 1-mile swim and Thursday’s mile triumph in the Reef and Run Series, gives Gaitan the necessary requirements to be crowned the male Swimmer of the Year for Semana Nautica.

There are two ocean swim qualifiers remaining: Thursday’s Reef and Run mile and Sunday’s 6-mile swim from Goleta Beach Pier to Hendry’s Beach.

Mead is a former 6-mile champion, becoming only the second woman since 2000 to take first overall when she won in 2013.

Besides the ocean swims, the final week of the Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival includes the 15k run (5k and dog run) on the trails of Elings Park on the Fourth of July.

On Thursday, there’s ocean water polo off of Stearns Wharf at noon and Reef and Runs swims at 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule has a Youth Sailing Regatta.

On Saturday, there’s the Krazy Kardboard Kayak Race at West Beach, age group swim meet at Los Banos del Mar and the Santa Barbara Open tennis tournament at the Municipal Courts.

The festival wraps up on Sunday with tennis, age-group swimming and the 6-mile ocean swim.

