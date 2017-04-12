Boys Volleyball
Miles McGovern Has Big Match in Middle in Laguna Blanca Sweep
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2017 | 7:05 p.m.
Laguna Blanca tuned up for its Thursday volleyball showdown with Bishop Diego with a sweep over Besant Hill in a Condor League match at the Ventura Community Center. The scores were 25-6, 25-15, 25-17.
Miles McGovern was a force in the middle for the Owls, racking up 12 kills and recording five stuff blocks. Jack Copeland added seven kills from the outside and served four aces.
"Our setters, Kyle Aitcheson and Andrew Tolles, continue their improvement," said coach Jon Roberts.
