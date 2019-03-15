Pixel Tracker

Baseball

Miles Souza, Chase Mayer Are Difference Makers in Carpinteria’s 5-4 Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 15, 2019 | 8:41 p.m.

Carpinteria defeated Hueneme in dramatic fashion on Friday as Miles Souza ripped a line-drive down the left-field line to score Chase Mayer for a walk-off 5-4 victory in a Citrus Coast League baseball game at John Calderwood Field.

Mayer tripled to open the inning and Souza delivered the game-winning hit to give the Warriors their fifth one-run victory, improving their records to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in league. Hueneme is 0-10, 0-6.

Mayer and Souza were a dynamic duo in this game. Mayer started on the mound and tossed the first nine outs. He struck out two and allowed just one hit. Souza pitched the final four frames and picked up the win. He struck out six, surrendered four hits. 

Just one of the Vikings' four runs was earned as the Warriors committed five errors.

At the plate, Souza had three hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored a run. Mayer collected two hits and scored the game winner. Jason Warren also had a pair of hits.

"The Vikings played particularly well today and forced our guys to come through in the clutch," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The third game of the week tested our endurance and focus. Only the players know, but we might have been complacent in our approach."

Cooney singled out the defense of Luke Lounsbury, who made a nice running catch in right field that saves a run in the second inning. He also lauded shortstop Jacob Macias for recovering from a bad hop to nip the Hueneme batter at first base in the seventh.

Diego Hernandez received recognition for catcching "24 solid innings this week," said Cooney.

The Warriors' next twp game CCL series will be with the Santa Paula Cardinals beginning on Wednesday in Carpinteria and concluding on Friday at Santa Paula.
 

