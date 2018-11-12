Monday, November 12 , 2018, 9:34 am | Smoke 66º

 
 
 
 

Military Ball Marks Beginning of Veterans Week Events in Santa Barbara

By Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation | November 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Military Ball Keynote Speaker Gen. Robin Rand with local WWII veteran Arthur Petersen and PCVF co-founders John and Hazel Blankenship. Click to view larger
Some 600 guests gathered at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s (PCVF) 22nd Annual Military Ball on Nov. 3.

PCVF presented the Klein-Jackson family with the Generations of Service Award for their longstanding history of military service, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Many of the family members have continued the fight for independence, including Robert Shaw, who served in the Civil War; Harry Klein Sr., served in World War I; Harry Klein Jr., World War II; Lt. James Klein, Vietnam War; and the youngest veteran in the family, Sgt. Feather Marie Jackson, who spent seven months in Kuwait in 2015.

Four-star Gen. Robin Rand, who recently retired from the U.S. Air Force after 44 years of service, was the keynote speaker at the ball. He was commander, Air Force Global Strike Command and Commander, Air Forces Strategic, U.S. Strategic Command, a command that provides combat-ready forces to conduct strategic nuclear deterrence and global strike operations in support of combatant commanders.

Rand is the recipient of numerous military honors, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal and Defense Superior Service Medal.

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation honors the men and women who have served in uniform at any time. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as preserving military history and legacy.

The foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations.

For more information on Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, visit www.pcvf.org or call 805-259-4394.

— Andy Silverman for Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

 

