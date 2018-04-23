Military Restructuring Will Send 140 Jobs from Vandenberg AFB to Colorado

Approximately 140 positions now located at Vandenberg Air Force Base will move to Colorado under a military restructuring plan.

The affected positions, with more than 100 being military and Department of Defense civilians while the rest are contractor jobs, will relocate Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, officials announced.

“This action, approved by the secretary of the Air Force, is part of a restructure of its components to build a coherent and streamlined warfighting structure, which is expected to improve the nation's space warfighting effectiveness and ultimately enhance the lethality of U.S. joint forces,” the Air Force said.

The relocations puts the employees closer to the Joint Force Space Component commander and co-locates the workers with the National Defense Center.

In December, Gen. Jay Raymond became the Joint Forces Space Component commander in addition to being leader for Air Force Space Command,which has its headquarters at Peterson AFB, Colorado.

“What has occurred here today – the creation of a Joint Force Space Component commander – will help change the collective mindset of space forces from providers of space capabilities to warfighters,” Raymond said during the December ceremony.

The switch puts Raymond in charge of space forces across all branches of the service, and makes the role more in line with U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Force Air Component commander. It will have a Joint Force Maritime Component commander.

“We are now focused on further integrating space…on taking tried and proven methods of joint warfighting, and applying them to the space domain to ensure normalization across all mission sets,” Raymond said.

During the ceremony, the Joint Functional Component Command for Space or JFCC-Space at Vandenberg, became inactive.

The JFCC-Space job initially was handled by the 14th Air Force commander, who is based at Vandenberg before a shuffling saw the duties move to the four-star general.

Under the revisions, the 14th Air Force commander, currently Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, also serves as Joint Force Space Component’s deputy commander.

The employees moving to Colorado suport the Joint Force Space Component commander, who is responsible for joint space operations to ensure delivery of space-based military capabilities as needed for military operations.

Representing the joint nature of the job, the miltiary slots moving to Colorado include a mixture of Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps positions.

Air Force officials said the relocation of employes will not affect Vandenberg’s primary mission as the West Coast launch facility.

The base also is home to space and missile crew member training programs plus tests unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile among other roles.

