Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:27 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Military Restructuring Will Send 140 Jobs from Vandenberg AFB to Colorado

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 23, 2018 | 9:57 p.m.

Approximately 140 positions now located at Vandenberg Air Force Base will move to Colorado under a military restructuring plan.

The affected positions, with more than 100 being military and Department of Defense civilians while the rest are contractor jobs, will relocate Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, officials announced. 

“This action, approved by the secretary of the Air Force, is part of a restructure of its components to build a coherent and streamlined warfighting structure, which is expected to improve the nation's space warfighting effectiveness and ultimately enhance the lethality of U.S. joint forces,” the Air Force said. 

The relocations puts the employees closer to the Joint Force Space Component commander and co-locates the workers with the National Defense Center.

In December, Gen. Jay Raymond became the Joint Forces Space Component commander in addition to being leader for Air Force Space Command,which has its headquarters at Peterson AFB, Colorado.

“What has occurred here today – the creation of a Joint Force Space Component commander – will help change the collective mindset of space forces from providers of space capabilities to warfighters,” Raymond said during the December ceremony.

The switch puts Raymond in charge of space forces across all branches of the service, and makes the role more in line with U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Force Air Component commander. It will have a Joint Force Maritime Component commander. 

“We are now focused on further integrating space…on taking tried and proven methods of joint warfighting, and applying them to the space domain to ensure normalization across all mission sets,” Raymond said.

During the ceremony, the Joint Functional Component Command for Space or JFCC-Space at Vandenberg, became inactive.

The JFCC-Space job initially was handled by the 14th Air Force commander, who is based at Vandenberg before a shuffling saw the duties move to the four-star general.

Under the revisions, the 14th Air Force commander, currently Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, also serves as Joint Force Space Component’s deputy commander.  

The employees moving to Colorado suport the Joint Force Space Component commander, who is responsible for joint space operations to ensure delivery of space-based military capabilities as needed for military operations.

Representing the joint nature of the job, the miltiary slots moving to Colorado include a mixture of Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps positions. 

Air Force officials said the relocation of employes will not affect Vandenberg’s primary mission as the West Coast launch facility.

The base also is home to space and missile crew member training programs plus tests unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile among other roles.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 