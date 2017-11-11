Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

At Orcutt Veterans Day Ceremony, Speakers Extol Courage and Service of Military Veterans

‘True strength of our military is the spirit, skill and diversity,’ says Vandenberg Air Force Base commander

Air Force Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base, hails fellow veterans at Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Orcutt. “They have been true testament to the fact that not only do we each have much more in common than we have differences but our commonalities are things worth fighting for, worth sacrificing for and, most important, worth living for.”

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Royal Air Force Wing Cmdr. Ben Large, part of a large contingent of international forces assigned to the Joint Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, was among the speakers at the Orcutt Veterans Day ceremony. “For those of you who served ... there always seems to be a sense among our community that someone is worse off than I am, someone did more, someone deserves more than me.”

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Miles Ellery places his hand over his heart while sitting next to his dad, Canadian Royal Air Force Warrant Officer Dave Ellery, at the Veterans Day ceremony.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Speakers at the Orcutt Veterans Day Ceremony included, from left, Air Force Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base; Army veteran Steve Langford, warden at Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex; and Royal Air Force Wing Cmdr. Ben Large, who is assigned to the Joint Space Operations Center at VAFB.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Orcutt Academy High School Choir, led by Dona Kintzi, performs during Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Saturday’s Veterans Day ceremony was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 11, 2017 | 4:51 p.m.

Coming from all walks of life and across the nation, those honored on Veterans Day share a unique bond forged in their military service, one speaker said Saturday in Orcutt.

“We honor those proud sons, fathers, daughters and mothers who were willing to risk their lives for our country,” said Air Force Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“They possess the courage to answer the nation’s call in times of peace and in its most desperate hour, the courage to risk everything for a cause greater than themselves.” he said. “Courage is the common ingredient in that (group) of people we refer to as veterans.”

More than 100 people attended the ceremony organized by American Legion Post 534 at Pine Grove Cemetery off South Bradley Road where participants included Boy Scouts and the Orcutt Academy High School Choir.

The ceremony was one of several held in northern Santa Barbara County to mark Veterans Day, with others in Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc on Saturday while the Santa Ynez Valley gathered a day earlier for its commemoration.

Additionally, Santa Maria attorney Michael Clayton marked his 17th year of providing a free barbecue lunch for hundreds of former and current military members and their families at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria.

“From the narrowing number of Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots to the modern melting pot of today’s military, our veterans have been pioneers of acceptance,” Hough said.

“They have been true testament to the fact that not only do we each have much more in common than we have differences but our commonalities are things worth fighting for, worth sacrificing for and, most important, worth living for.”

The Iowan farm boy who landed in Vietnam and the mother of three who serves multiple tours in Iraq share a “substance of character that runs deeper than any divide,” Hough said, adding that it’s the people who make the country strong, not the weapon systems or other factors.

“The true strength of our military is the spirit, skill and diversity of the men and women who have worn the service uniforms of our nation,” he said.

Army veteran Steve Langford, warden at Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, noted Veterans Day is important as being more than an homage to former military members. The day also serves as a reminder of the nation’s history, he said.

Royal Air Force Wing Cmdr. Ben Large, who holds the equivalent rank of lieutenant colonel and serves with the Joint Space Operations Center at Vandenberg, spoke on behalf of the allied forces members stationed on the Central Coast.

When military members are spotlighted for heroism, many, such as Medal of Honor recipient Donald Ballard, believe others are more deserving of the recognition, he noted.

“In a truly humble fashion so common among veterans, he later remarked, ‘It’s harder to wear the medal than to earn it,’” Large said. “For those of you who served and may know that sentiment, there always seems to be a sense among our community that someone is worse off than I am, someone did more, someone deserves more than me.

“Like so many veterans he struggled with being called a hero for simply doing his job,” he added. “Like so many veterans, his sentiments were that he was not a real hero. The real heroes were the ones who never came home.”

In the United States, Nov. 11 was initially recognized as Armistice Day and then became Veterans Day. In the United Kingdom the day is observed as Remembrance Day to note veterans and fallen military members.

Pointing out the red poppy on his uniform for Saturday’s ceremony, Large ended his talk by reciting a Canadian battlefield doctor poem, “In Flanders Fields.”

“While it’s about the fallen, I urge that you consider we the living should carry forth their legacy,” he added.

Click here for coverage of South Coast Veterans Day observances

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

