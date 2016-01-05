Miller’s on Fire in San Marcos Romp

Basketball

Tyson Miller’s red-hot shooting sparked San Marcos to a 68-34 non-league basketball win over Bishop Diego on Tuesday at the Thunderhut.

Miller buried 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range en route to a game-high 20 points. Scott Everman scored 16 points and had five steals and Stef Korfas added 11 points.

San Marcos coach Landon Boucher said he was pleased how his team shared the basketball. The Royals totaled 19 assists.

“It was a solid team win for our guys,” said Boucher.

The Royals jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to 39-16 by halftime.

Sophomore Dylan Streett was Bishop Diego’s leading scorer with 13 points and Isaiah Veal chipped in seven.

The Cardinals (3-12) open Tri-Valley League play on Friday at Carpinteria.

San Marcos (13-4) plays host to Santa Fe on Friday.

