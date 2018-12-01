Milpas Holiday Parade Honors a Community Recovering from Thomas Fire, Debris Flows

Adelante Charter School students brave the rain to participate in the parade. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Kai Olvera, 2, is pulled in a sleigh made by his grandfather, Jesus Esparza, during Saturday's Milpas Holiday Parade. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Under drizzly skies, several thousand people jammed Milpas Street in Santa Barara on Saturday evening to watch the annual Milpas Holiday Parade.

The Milpas Community Association event featured the usual parade fare, including marching bands, businesses and nonprofit organizations, but event organizer Bea Molina said this year's parade was special.

"We're still recovering," Molina said. "We're really focused on the community."

Many Eastside residents also were dealt a blow a year ago after smoke from the Thomas Fire shut down many businesses on State Street and in the region. The deadly Jan. 9 debris flows devastated Montecito homeowners and businesses.

"Lots of people lost their jobs because of the mudslides, so we are honoring the community as a whole," she said, adding that housekeepers, maintenance workers, cooks and caretakers lost their jobs.

"At least a third of the service workers came from this community," Molina said, referring to the Eastside.

The parade featured about 50 entrants, including American Riviera Bank, Happy's Collision Center, La Casa de la Raza, Adelante Charter School of Santa Barbara, classic cars, firetrucks and families.

Light rain fell during much of the parade, which traversed Milpas Street from De la Guerra Street to Mason Street.

The event marked its 65th year. Molina said there was no grand marshal this year because the MCA wanted to honor everyone who endured the smoke and debris flows.

"We're honoring the community as a whole," said Molina, MCA's treasurer who has lived in Santa Barbara for more than 50 years.

