Milpas Street Celebrates the Holidays with 61st Annual Parade, Storefront Decorations

Christmas festivities include floats, bands, singers, fire trucks, lights and sightings of the Grinch and Santa

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 13, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Under a clear night sky, Milpas Street got into the spirit of the season with its 61st annual Holiday Parade on Saturday evening.

Organized by the Milpas Community Association, the parade boasted school bands, floats and a whole bunch of lights making their way down the Milpas Street corridor. Proving there truly was something for everyone, both The Grinch and Santa Claus made appearances.

This year’s theme was “A December to Remember” and the neighborhood has already heralded in a host of holiday events.

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association donated a solar-powered Christmas tree, which stands in the roundabout near the Milpas Shopping Center and the Milpas Community Association hosted its first-ever storefront decorating contest.

On Sunday, the Eyeglass Factory and owner Rick Feldman are holding the 20th annual Kids Day, with free eye exams and glasses for local children. This year’s event, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will also have health screenings available, according to the Milpas Community Association.

Last month, the neighborhood kicked off the holiday season with the fifth annual Milpas Christmas Tree Lighting in front of Trader Joe’s and Rite-Aid.

