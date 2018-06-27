Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:00 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Launches Campaign to Block Milpas Street Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Pete Dal Bello says Lower Eastside doesn't want dispensary that city approved as one of three permitted under municipal regulations

Pete Dal Bello, standing in front of the future home of a pot shop approved for 118 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara, says he is not opposed to medical marijuana use but wants the dispensary located in the neighborhood near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. “The city is disrespecting Milpas,”​ he says. “I am really concerned about the safety of the neighborhood.” Click to view larger
Pete Dal Bello, standing in front of the future home of a pot shop approved for 118 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara, says he is not opposed to medical marijuana use but wants the dispensary located in the neighborhood near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. “The city is disrespecting Milpas,”​ he says. “I am really concerned about the safety of the neighborhood.” (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 7, 2016 | 8:20 p.m.

Pete Dal Bello is looking to block the opening of a medical marijuana dispensary on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

The city on Jan. 20 approved a marijuana dispensary at 118 N. Milpas St., but Dal Bello, 44, says the business should be located near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where most medical services are concentrated.

“The city is disrespecting Milpas,”​ Dal Bello told Noozhawk. “I am really concerned about the safety of the neighborhood.”

Dal Bello’s family owns a residential property on Juana Maria Street, a one-block street bookended by East Mason and East Yanonali streets and behind the planned dispensary.

He and his family also own a commercial building that is leased by a barber shop across Milpas from the dispensary. His uncle, Anthony Dal Bello, owns Anthony’s Christmas Trees nearby.

In addition to worries that crime will spike with a pot shop in the neighborhood, Dal Bello said there’s not enough parking available for that type of business. He said he often has to park several blocks away just to eat lunch at his favorite Mexican restaurant, Taqueria El Bajio​.

The dispensary applicant, Ryan Howe, declined to speak to Noozhawk when approached at the building site recently.

In a meeting with the city’s staff hearing officer, who approved the dispensary, Howe called the operation “a wellness and healing center.” He said the business, to be called Canopy, would serve five to 10 patients per hour.

Howe said at the meeting that there’s plenty of available parking on Milpas Street during the dispensary’s planned hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Santa Barbara cannabis dispensary regulations allow for up to three dispensaries. One other dispensary has received approval, in Ontare Plaza on Upper State Street in San Roque.

At the meeting, Howe said Canopy would pay for a neighborhood watch program to address any concerns about crime.

“Most of our employees will be biking or walking,” he said.

Dal Bello filed a 34-page appeal outlining his concerns, but he emphasized that he is not a medicinal marijuana opponent. He says he has seen firsthand the benefits of cannabis.

Born with a neurological disorder called Chiari malformation, Dal Bello used to suffer from a variety of symptoms, including neck pain, headaches, numbness, slurred speech and difficulty sleeping. After years of trying to find out what was wrong, his condition finally was diagnosed and he had brain and spinal surgery to relieve the pressure and pain. Today, he is president of the International Chiari Foundation.

“I see how medical marijuana can help people,” he said.

But a dispensary doesn’t belong on Milpas Street, he said.

“This is just a black eye on the neighborhood,” said Dal Bello, who wants to run for City Council next year in District 4, which spans the Riviera, the Upper Eastside and much of San Roque.

Nearby Lower Eastside resident Rebecca Gutierrez said  she opposes the dispensary.

“My concern is that the location is not appropriate for the amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic that would be added,” she said at the Jan. 20 meeting.

She also noted that children walk in front of the dispensary building to get to Franklin School, three blocks away.

“We are heavily impacted as a residential neighborhood because of the businesses on Milpas Street,” Gutierrez said. “It is something that is getting worse.”

For Dal Bello, the Lower Eastside is a special place. He said he learned his love for reading at the Eastside Branch Library and other young people today deserve safety on Milpas Street.

“There are too many young kids around here,” Dal Bello said, standing in front of the dispensary building. “The Eastside is always forgotten.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 