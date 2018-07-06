Friday, July 6 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 83º

 
 
 
 

Northbound Milpas Street to Close During Construction of Safety Fencing

By Max Kashanian for the City of Santa Barbara | July 6, 2018 | 10:42 a.m.

In order to expedite construction of new sidewalk and pedestrian safety fencing on Milpas Street across from the Union Pacific railroad crossing, northbound travel will be temporarily closed from Tri-County Produce to the Highway 101 on- and off-ramps.

Southbound travel will remain open.

The closure will begin Monday and be opened by Aug. 10. Tri-County Produce will remain accessible throughout construction.

Drivers should expect short delays and a detour route around the closed portion of roadway via Calle Cesar Chavez. Bicyclists should use caution when traveling through the construction area and are advised to dismount and walk along the pedestrian detour. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The completed construction will provide a safer and accessible path of travel across the railroad and complete paths to the beachfront, Santa Barbara Zoo, Dwight Murphy Field and other downtown areas.

This work is made possible by an Active Transportation Program grant and Measure A funds.

— Max Kashanian is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

