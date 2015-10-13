Milton “Pete” Lee Cobb, Jr., of Santa Maria, 1928-2015

Posted on October 13, 2015 | 3:25 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Milton Lee Cobb, Jr., best known as Pete died in his sleep Oct. 6, 2015, at the age of 87.

Born in Indianapolis Aug. 20, 1928, to Milton Lee and Hazel (nee White) Cobb, Sr., Pete had a brother Richard Cobb, who predeceased him in the early 1980s.

Pete attended school in Indiana and joined the U.S. Navy when he turned 18 in 1946. He was stationed in Guam and was honorably discharged in 1948.

During his time in the Navy, Pete was introduced to the art of dental technology and thus began a career of over 65 years as a dental technician and ceramist.

He was also an amazing jewelry designer, making many beautiful pieces for his family. He enjoyed sculpting and was partial to soap stone carving.

In 1953 he met Marion Janece Prince (known as Miki) in San Diego. They married in 1954 and had two children together, son Peter Lee Cobb born in 1955 and daughter Tamara Rae Gaussoin born in 1956.

In 1963 the family moved to Indiana to be closer to Pete's mother. After a brief 18 months they moved back to California, settling in the small town of Santa Maria in 1965.

Pete set up his dental laboratory and enjoyed his profession until retirement at the age of 78.

Pete had many interests and business adventures. He was an avid horseman and enjoyed countless weekends with the Santa Barbara Trail Riders, Rancho Vistadores and Vaqueros groups.

An opportunity on one such ride led to him purchasing a catering business he called Cobb's Gourmet Catering. He became well known for fine dining on the trail and artistic and elegant dining for weddings and conventions.

Pete loved traveling to Baja, fishing at the legendary Rancho Buena Vista on the East Cape. He loved fishing and once won first place for the largest black sea bass caught in 1963 while living in Coronado.

He was a member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 for 40 years, logging countless hours of service. His favorite was working the back chutes at the Elks rodeo.

After divorce from Miki, Pete met Mary Frances Brebes of Arroyo Grande and they married in 1983. Pete's family grew with the addition of Mary's sons, Gilbert and Freddie Brebes.

Pete lived his dream when he and Mary moved to their small ranchette in Squire Canyon just south of San Luis Obispo, where the horses were in the front yard and the menagerie of dogs, cats and birds lived in rural bliss.

Pete and Mary purchased Pescadero Travel in 1985 and started an adventure to the world.

They traveled to Europe, Great Britain, South America and Mexico with excursions around the USA. Their last holiday together was an Alaskan cruise for the 9th year in a row. Pete lost his beloved Mary in 2005.

He continued to travel extensively with the most unusual destination being Antarctica aboard the MS Rotterdam. His final cruise was to circle the Pacific, again aboard the MS Rotterdam sailing from Seattle to Russia, China, Japan, Australia, Fiji, Hawaii and back to San Diego for a total of 69 days in 2011.

He truly enjoyed shipboard life and logged over 450 days aboard ships with Holland America Line.

Pete sold the ranchette in 2012 and moved to Santa Maria to be closer to his daughter and friends. Pete lived a great life, had two loves and countless friends. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.

Pete is pre-deceased by his beloved wife Mary Frances Cobb in 2005, son-in-law Marvin Lee Gaussoin in 2007, brother Richard Cobb in 1980, father Milton Lee Cobb, Sr. in 1976, mother Hazel White Schoolcraft in 1978 and his first wife Marion J. Cobb in 1992.

Pete is survived by his son Peter Lee Cobb of Rogers, Ark.; daughter Tamara Rae Gaussoin of Santa Maria; granddaughter Lisa Smith, husband Andrew and great grandchildren Angelina, Sadie and Nathan of Texas; step-son Gilbert Brebes, wife Ellyse, children Olivia, Sadie and Jimmy of Los Angeles; step-son Freddie Brebes, wife Kim, children Jake, wife Dana and Max all of Arroyo Grande.

Per Pete's request, there will be no services. Lift a glass in his memory and he'll be toasting you back in spirit with his favorite Johnny Walker and soda.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.