Milton Ray McIntosh of Goleta, 1961-2016

Posted on May 11, 2016 | 8:16 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Milton Ray McIntosh of Goleta passed away May 9, 2016.

Born May 7, 1961, he was 55 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 478 Cambridge Drive in Goleta.