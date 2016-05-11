Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 11, 2016 | 8:16 a.m.

Milton Ray McIntosh of Goleta, 1961-2016

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Milton Ray McIntosh of Goleta passed away May 9, 2016.

Born May 7, 1961, he was 55 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 478 Cambridge Drive in Goleta.

 

