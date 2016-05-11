Milton Ray McIntosh of Goleta, 1961-2016

Milton Ray McIntosh of Goleta passed away May 9, 2016.
Born May 7, 1961, he was 55 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 478 Cambridge Drive in Goleta.
Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 54º
Milton Ray McIntosh of Goleta passed away May 9, 2016.
Born May 7, 1961, he was 55 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 478 Cambridge Drive in Goleta.
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >