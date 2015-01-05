Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:51 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Milton Washington Elected to Board of Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for the Area Agency on Aging | January 5, 2015 | 2:52 p.m.

Milton Washington of Santa Maria was elected to the Board of Directors of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens at its December meeting.

Washington was nominated by the City Council of Santa Maria for election to the Board of Directors. His two year-term of office began immediately.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Washington join the Board and bring his experience and knowledge,” Jim Talbott said. “Mr. Washington has a wealth of experience in counseling and human behavior, which is relevant to our work with senior citizens and caregivers.

“Needs of senior citizens are increasing due to numerous factors, such as increasing numbers of the old-old, reduced personal incomes due to the continuing recession and increasing housing costs. As president of this board, I will work with the Board members to generate local revenues to address the needs for services for the frail and vulnerable among us.”

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens serves as the Area Agency on Aging, Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), and Senior Information and Referral Program for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. As the Area Agency on Aging, the agency is responsible for the allocation of monies from the Older Americans Act.

“There are vacancies on the Board of Directors and the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council,” Talbott said. "Anyone interested in working with us to address the needs of senior citizens are invited to contact us and join us in our efforts.”

For more information, please call 805.925.9554, 805.965.3288, 805.541.0384 or 800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens-Area Agency on Aging.

