Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mind & Supermind Speaker Ponders ‘Humanity’s Rite of Passage’

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | May 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning presents depth psychologist Richard Tarnas at the next CLL Mind & Supermind lecture, Humanity’s Rite of Passage, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Monday, May 8, in Tannahill Auditorium at the CLL Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.

Tarnas will draw on philosophy, religion and cultural history to seek a larger context for both understanding and action.

Joseph Campbell called Tarnas’ best-selling book The Passion of the Western Mind: “The most lucid and concise presentation I have read, of the grand lines of what every student should know about the history of Western thought.”

Tarnas's lecture will explore how our civilization, indeed the Earth community itself, seems to be on the threshold of a fundamental transformation.

This impending transmutation bears a striking resemblance to what takes place on the individual level in initiatory rites of passage, near-death experiences, spiritual crises, and critical stages of what C.G. Jung called the individuation process.

Can we find a place of equilibrium, an eye in the storm, from which we can engage this time of intense polarization and radical change? What is the role of those “heroic” communities, which carry principles and perspectives that transcend the mainstream modern world view?
 
“Dr. Tarnas has an incredible body of work, and we can’t wait for the community to see what he has in store for this lecture,” said Andy Harper, executive director for CLL.

“The CLL Mind & Supermind series has been exploring fascinating areas of human psychology and consciousness for more than 35 years, and this lecture is a great time to jump in and join us,” Harper said.

Tarnas is the founding director of the graduate program in Philosophy, Cosmology and Consciousness at the California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco, where he currently teaches. He is a graduate of Harvard University and earned his Ph.D. from Saybrook Institute.

He is on the Board of Governors of the C.G. Jung Institute of San Francisco. He has been a frequent lecturer at Pacifica Graduate Institute in Santa Barbara, and gives public lectures and seminars in the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to writing The Passion of the Western Mind, Tarnas is the author of Cosmos and Psyche: Intimations of a New World View, for which he received the Scientific and Medical Network’s Book of the Year Prize.
 
Register for Tarnas's talk online at www.theCLL.org. Admission is $20. For more information, call 687-0812, or email [email protected] CLL is online at www.theCLL.org.

— Angel Pacheco SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 