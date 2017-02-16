Mind, Supermind Series Features Psychedelic Explorer

Psychologist and psychedelic explorer James Fadiman will discuss New Paradigms and New Tools for the Mind at the Feb. 27 Mind & Supermind lecture presented by SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL).

Fadiman will talk about new ways in which the mind can be expanded through different interpretations of the human psyche and current studies using micro-dosing psychedelic substances.

Fadiman’s work has been referenced in national and international press including The New York Times, NPR, UK, Rolling Stone, Marie Claire, Associated Press, Inc., and The New Yorker.



“The CLL Mind & Supermind series has been one of our most popular community events for 35 years,” said Andy Harper, CLL executive director.

“We look forward to Dr. Fadiman’s lecture to expand our students’ awareness and knowledge of psychedelic research and transpersonal psychology,” he said.



Fadiman will explore two emerging understandings. The first displaces the old single-self assumption and suggests a healthy personality is actually composed of multiple selves. The second displaces the idea that effects of psychedelics can be disturbing and overwhelming.

The approach of using micro-doses allows researchers to discover unanticipated beneficial uses of psychedelics including healing depression, anxiety and menstrual pain, as well as enhancing learning and creativity.



Fadiman did his undergraduate work at Harvard University and his graduate work at Stanford, doing research with the Harvard Group, the West Coast Research Group in Menlo Park, and Ken Kesey.

A former president of the Institute of Noetic Sciences and a professor of psychology, he teaches at the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology (now Sofia University), which he helped found in 1975. He is the author of several books and textbooks.

— Flannery Hill for the Center for Lifelong Learning.