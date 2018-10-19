MINDBODY CEO to Address EconAlliance Event

Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder/CEO of MINDBODY, will be the keynote speaker at the EconAlliance Annual Dinner/Future Forum program, Thursday, Nov. 8, at Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Reception at 6 p.m., dinner and program at 7 p.m.

Stollmeyer’s presentation called Software Changing the World: Tech Drivers & Demands, will offer his perspective on the global competitiveness of the Central Coast, and the ever-growing importance of tech skill-building for personal/career survival (“Is software really ‘eating the world’ and is coding really ‘the new literacy’?)

Also presenting will be Richard M. Swanson, Jr., regional director of the Pacific South Network in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

A final highlight of the Future Forum program will be the EconAlliance Innovation Award presentation.

Seats for the event are $85, with tables of eight at $750. Reservations may be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/econalliance-annual-dinner-future-forum-tickets-50967596453.

Call 805-345-0688 or email [email protected] for event or reservation questions, or more information.

— Victoria Conner for EconAlliance.