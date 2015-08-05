Mindfulness and Well-Being Retreat: Tune Your Brain for Inner Peace and Outer Results

Advice

Dave Mochel — an internationally recognized well-being teacher, coach, and consultant — will be conducting a "Mindfulness and Well-Being Retreat" Sunday through Tuesday at La Casa de Maria in Santa Barbara.

The retreat is for people who want to thrive more and struggle less.

Learn how to find freedom in any situation and reclaim the energy you have been putting into resistance or avoidance. Create a daily well-being practice based in mindfulness, kindness, and purpose and continue to deepen your current practice.

You will learn how your brain creates your reality, and how you can use simple techniques to become more relaxed, resourceful, resilient, joyful, and productive. Space is limited.

Dave works with individuals, schools, and companies such as Subaru and Yahoo, and is a contributing writer for Huffington Post.

For 25 years, Dave has designed experiential leadership, well-being, and neuroscience programs for independent schools, and is now working with individuals, schools, and businesses all over the world to help them realize the full human capacity for peak performance and peace of mind.

After graduating with honors from Williams College, Dave earned his master's degree in humanistic education from SUNY in NY. In addition, he has completed a clinical internship in mindfulness-based stress reduction at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Dave lives in Carpinteria with his wife, two boys, and two dogs.

The retreat, which costs $400, begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, and ends at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at La Casa de Maria, 800 El Bosque Road, Santa Barbara.

Contact: Dave Mochel 805.450.5428 or [email protected]

More information: www.appliedattention.com