Mindfulness Practice and Book Release Gathering

By Shawne Mitchell for La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center | June 24, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center invites the community to help celebrate the release of Radhule Weininger’s first book Heartwork – The Path of Self-Compassion, 2:30-6 p.m. July 2 in the main chapel, 800 El Bosque Road, Santa Barbara.

Radhule Weininger Click to view larger
Radhule Weininger

At this special monthly Mindfulness Practice Retreat, Weininger will lead meditation sessions interspersed with selections from her book, followed by a reception and book-signing. Weininger’s books will be available for purchase on-site.

Compassion is the urge to understand and alleviate the suffering of another human being.

If that being is you, the technique called self-compassion can be the greatest of blessings, for the compassion you learn to apply to yourself naturally extends to all the other people in your life.

With nine mindfulness practices, Weininger provides a step-by-step course in self-compassion.

Using stories drawn from her own life and those of her clients, she shows that, with the right intention and practice, everyone can deepen their capacity to respond skillfully to their own suffering and that of others.
 
“There is no healing without heartwork, intimately tending to the wounds we’ve been avoiding for so long," said Tara Brach, author of Radical Acceptance and True Refuge.

"In this powerful and beautiful book, Radhule Weininger will help you find the courage, pathways, and clarity needed to embrace this life with love," Brach said.

Weininger is a clinical psychologist, German-trained medical doctor, and teacher of Buddhist meditation and Buddhist psychology.

She is the founder and guiding teacher of the One Dharma Sangha and the resident teacher of mindfulness practice at La Casa de Maria Retreat Center.

— Shawne Mitchell for La Casa de Maria Retreat and Conference Center.

 
