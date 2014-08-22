Mini Golf Tournament Teeing Up to Benefit Courthouse Legacy Foundation

Two full days of miniature golf will be played on the beautiful grounds of the Santa Barbara Courthouse, featuring a professionally constructed nine-hole mini course and special 50-foot challenge hole.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation and the local Rotaract Club. Funds raised will go to CLF and its effort to maintain the artistic and historic elements of the courthouse.

Sept. 12 (Day 1) is Tournament Day, limited to sponsors and donors. Sept. 13 (Day 2) is Family Fun Day, open to the community from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last tickets sold at 3:30 p.m.). The cost is a minimum donation of $5 per player.

Mini Golf at the Courthouse was the idea of Santa Barbara Rotaract club members who selected CLF as their project for the year. These young, professional Rotarians "act" to raise awareness and provide support and volunteers for special projects benefitting the community.

In collaboration with CLF board chair and emeritus architect Bill Mahan, the concept and design of a mini-golf course on the Courthouse grounds was born. Mahan calls it perfect timing, saying the Courthouse Legacy Foundation had been looking for “a more public and interactive event to increase awareness of the work and mission of our group.”

The mission of The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is to fund conservation, preservation and restoration projects so it can be enjoyed by current and future generations.

Although the County of Santa Barbara is responsible for the overall management and maintenance of the courthouse structure, there are artistic and historic elements within that require specialized care.

The Courthouse Legacy Foundation is preparing to undertake the conservation of the Mural Room. The project will begin in 2015. Successful past projects include restoration of: Spirit of the Ocean fountain, the ceiling of the Great Arch, and Bisno-Schall Clock Gallery.

