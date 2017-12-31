With New Year, Minimum Wage Increases 50 Cents an Hour While California Becomes Sanctuary State

A bevy of new laws go into effect Monday, including another 50 cents-an-hour increase in California’s minimum wage.

Nearly 1,000 bills will become law at midnight Jan. 1.

As part of a phased-in minimum wage that eventually will increase to $15 per hour in 2022, larger businesses — those with 26 or more employees — will now pay $11 an hour, with smaller companies required to pay $10.50.

The minimum wage — pioneered by California in 1916 with an initial rate of 16 cents per hour — has long been a flashpoint between those who say it helps hourly wage workers confronting the state’s high cost of living and those who say it hinders business expansion and job growth.

“The primary impact will be in hospitality, especially restaurants,” said Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region. “We will see overall employment in restaurants drop, with some losses coming from decreasing staff and others from an increase in automation.

“Also expect to see some price increases to the consumer.”

He said other businesses will be hurt.

“There will also be impacts in the retail sector, increasing the difficulty on businesses that had an extremely difficult holiday shopping season due to the Thomas Fire,” Oplinger said.

Other new state laws include a vehicle registration fee for people who drive gas- or diesel-powered vehicles. The fee ranges from $25 to $175, depending on the market value of the car or truck.

Marijuana also has been legalized, although no city in Santa Barbara County has approved recreational marijuana stores. The state is now issuing commercial licenses for a variety of actions, including distribution and retail sale.

Even though pot is now legal, SB 65 forbids smoking or ingesting marijuana products while driving or sitting as a passenger in a vehicle.

California officially becomes a sanctuary state Jan. 1. Authorities will no longer be able to ask people about their immigration status or participate in federal immigration enforcement actions.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers also will need a warrant to access employee records and landlords are barred from disclosing whether a tenant is a U.S. citizen.

Also, beginning in 2018, SB 20 requires a passenger on a bus that has seat belts to use the seatbelts. The fine is $20 for noncompliance.

As of July 1, meanwhile, Lyft and Uber drivers must maintain a blood-alcohol-content level of .04 or lower when transporting a passenger.

Meanwhile, businesses with between 20 and 49 people must now offer 12 weeks of unpaid maternity and paternity leave to employees. And employers can no longer ask job applicants how much they earned at previous positions.

Another law, AB 260, requires hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts to post information about human trafficking.

