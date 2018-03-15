Minna Wyttenbach is a Triple Winner for Dos Pueblos Track

Track & Field

Minna Wyttenbach won the long jump, triple jump and pole vault for the Dos Pueblos girls in a Channel League track & field dual meet against Buena on Thursday.

The Charger girls also got a win from Olivia Jewell in the discus.

For the DP boys, Joshua McGregor and Nathaniel Getachew shared first place in the high jump at 5-10.

John Esteban set a PR in winning the shot put with a mark of 48-11.5 and Daniel Nwosu threw a PR and won the discus at 139-03.5.

On the track, Joseph Pearlman won the 3200 (10:35.48) and took second in the 800 (2:08.20). Jesus Navarro took first in the 110 hurdles.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.