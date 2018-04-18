Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:23 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Minna Wyttenbach Wins 3 Events for Dos Pueblos Track Team

Janelle Knight doubles in sprints, runs on first-place 4x100 relay team for Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 18, 2018 | 8:48 p.m.

Minna Wyttenbach won three events for the Dos Pueblos girls track & field team in a double-dual Channel League track & field meet with Santa Barbara and Ventura on Wednesday at DP.

Wyttenbach won the long jump at 16-4.75, edged Santa Barbara’s Janelle Knight in the triple jump (35-04.75 to 34.05) and captured the pole vault at 9-6.

Santa Barbara’s Knight won the 100 (12.92) and 200 (25.87) and ran the lead leg on a winning 4x100 relay team with Brandy Flores, Andrea Gonzalez and Cassandra Gordon. Their time was 50.98.

Josie Morales of DP cleared 5-4 to win the girls high jump and the Chargers’ Nathaniel Getachew took the boys high jump at  6-2.

Santa Barbara’s Natani Drati won the 200 in 23.16, while Nicholas Vazquez of DP took the 100 in 11.62.

Thomas Everest of the Dons won the 800 in 2:03.33 and anchored the winning 4x400 relay with Drati, Jackson Wright and Ben Kyle.

Wright took first in the 400 in 52.72.

In the boys shot put, Santa Barbara’s Devon Cetti threw 54-04 and finished second to Ventura’s Carlos Aviles, who went 58-0.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

