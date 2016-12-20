Minor Injuries as Vehicle Strikes Tree on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Jeep Grand Cherokee ended up in a wooded area off the roadway

An elderly woman sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle ran off Hollister Avenue in Goleta and crashed into a tree, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m on the 5600 block of Hollister.

The driver lost control of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which ended up in a wooded area on the south side of Hollister Avenue, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The injured woman was taken by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The second occupant of the vehicle was not hurt.

Cause of the crash remained under investigation.

