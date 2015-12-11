Minor Injuries as Elderly Woman Struck in Goleta Crosswalk

Advice

An elderly woman sustained minor injuries Friday when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Cathedral Oaks Road at Ellwood Ridge Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The victim was found in the crosswalk, having suffered minor injuries.

She was crossing the road when she was "bumped by a work truck and fell the the ground," Zaniboni said.

Her injuries appeared minor, he said, but because of her age, she taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her condition were not available.

The accident remained under investigation.

