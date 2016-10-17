Minor Injuries Reported After Pickup Strikes Street Sweeper on Highway 101

Accident occurred in the southbound freeway lanes north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta

One person was injured Monday night when a pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the southbound freeway lanes, just north of Fairview Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Granite Construction Co. pickup struck the rear of the street sweeper, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The street sweeper driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Both southbound freeway lanes were closed for a short time following the collision.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.