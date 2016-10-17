Minor Injuries Reported After Pickup Strikes Street Sweeper on Highway 101
Accident occurred in the southbound freeway lanes north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta
One person sustained minor injuries Monday night when a pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on southbound Highway 101 north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| October 17, 2016 | 9:52 p.m.
One person was injured Monday night when a pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The accident occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the southbound freeway lanes, just north of Fairview Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Granite Construction Co. pickup struck the rear of the street sweeper, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
The street sweeper driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.
Both southbound freeway lanes were closed for a short time following the collision.
The accident was under investigation by the CHP.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
A Granite Construction Co. pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on southbound Highway 101 north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta on Monday night. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.