Minor Injuries Reported After Pickup Strikes Street Sweeper on Highway 101

Accident occurred in the southbound freeway lanes north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta

One person sustained minor injuries Monday night when a pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on southbound Highway 101 north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta.
One person sustained minor injuries Monday night when a pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on southbound Highway 101 north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 17, 2016 | 9:52 p.m.

One person was injured Monday night when a pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the southbound freeway lanes, just north of Fairview Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Granite Construction Co. pickup struck the rear of the street sweeper, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The street sweeper driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Both southbound freeway lanes were closed for a short time following the collision.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

A Granite Construction Co. pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on southbound Highway 101 north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta on Monday night.
A Granite Construction Co. pickup truck collided with a street sweeper on southbound Highway 101 north of Fairview Avenue in Goleta on Monday night. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
