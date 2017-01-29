Minor Injuries Reported as Car Collides With Train in Summerland

An elderly motorist suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon when his car collided with an Amtrak train in Summerland, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. near Finney Street, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Grace Donnelly.

She said the front end of the four-door sedan sustained major damage in the collision.

The driver “didn't want to go to the hospital, but a paramedic convinced him to get checked,” Donnelly told Noozhawk.

The man’s identity and details on his condition were not immediately available.

The collision caused a delay for the northbound Amtrak passenger train while officials investigated and removed the wreckage.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.