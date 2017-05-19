Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Minor Injuries Reported as Vehicle Plunges 100 Feet Off Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the San Antonio Creek bridge

A woman escaped with only minor injuries Friday when her SUV plunged some 100 feet off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A woman escaped with only minor injuries Friday when her SUV plunged some 100 feet off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 19, 2017 | 8:28 a.m.

A woman escaped with only minor injuries Friday when the SUV she was driving plunged 100 feet off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the San Antonio Creek bridge, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was northbound when she lost control of her SUV, which tumbled down into a steep ravine, Zaniboni said.

With assistance from emergency personnel, the woman was able to climb back up to the roadway, where a waiting AMR ambulance took her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters assist a woman back to the roadway after her SUV plunged some 100 feet off Highway 154 on Friday. Click to view larger
Firefighters assist a woman back to the roadway after her SUV plunged some 100 feet off Highway 154 on Friday. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
