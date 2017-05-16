Two People Hurt in 2-Vehicle Collision in Goleta

A pickup truck ended up on its roof after crash at Fairview Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road

Two people were injured Tuesday in a vehicle accident at Fairview Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a sedan and a pickup truck, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

An elderly couple were in the sedan, and the female passenger sustained minor to moderate injuries, Zaniboni said. (An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the couple were in the pickup.)

She was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver of the pickup, a man in his 20s, had minor injuries, but declined medical treatment, Zaniboni said.

The intersection was reported to be partially blocked for a time.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

