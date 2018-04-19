Minor Injuries Reported in 3-Car Crash Near Downtown Santa Barbara

Collision at De la Vina and Arrellaga streets leaves one vehicle overturned

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a multivehicle accident near downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. at De la Vina and Arrellaga streets, and involved three vehicles, fire Engineer Kevin Corbett said.

He said one car ended up on its roof, and there were minor injuries reported.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area while police and firefighters investigated the crash and cleared the wreckage.

Further details were not immediately available.

