Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:47 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Receives Moderate Injuries In Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

Pickup truck slammed into the center divider near Las Positas Road

One person was injured Thursday when this pickup truck slammed into the center divider on southbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Road. Click to view larger
One person was injured Thursday when this pickup truck slammed into the center divider on southbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Road. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews| updated logo 2:45 a.m. | November 9, 2017 | 10:35 a.m.

A 64-year-old man suffered moderate head injuries Thursday when his vehicle slammed into the center divider on southbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The wreck involving a tan pickup with a camper shell occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

In addition to CHP officers, personnel from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and AMR ambulance also responded to the scene, said fire Capt. Cory Cloud.

“The solo vehicle lost control and went into the center divider," Cloud said. 

The car overturned and landed upright, Cloud said.

The pickup truck driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara City Animal Control staff also was dispatched for a dog that was in the vehicle.

The dog was uninjured, Cloud said.

The crash and cleanup of the wreckage caused traffic on Highway 101 to back up for some time Thursday morning. 

Cause of the accident remained under investigation, Cloud said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 