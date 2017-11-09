Driver Receives Moderate Injuries In Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

Pickup truck slammed into the center divider near Las Positas Road

A 64-year-old man suffered moderate head injuries Thursday when his vehicle slammed into the center divider on southbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The wreck involving a tan pickup with a camper shell occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

In addition to CHP officers, personnel from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and AMR ambulance also responded to the scene, said fire Capt. Cory Cloud.

“The solo vehicle lost control and went into the center divider," Cloud said.

The car overturned and landed upright, Cloud said.

The pickup truck driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara City Animal Control staff also was dispatched for a dog that was in the vehicle.

The dog was uninjured, Cloud said.

The crash and cleanup of the wreckage caused traffic on Highway 101 to back up for some time Thursday morning.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation, Cloud said.

