Minor Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash West of Goleta
Northbound traffic tied up after pickup pulling a trailer overturns, blocking both lanes
One person suffered minor injuries Saturday when a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned on northbound Highway 101 west of Goleta. (Ryan Cullom photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | 1:23 p.m.
| August 8, 2015 | 11:56 a.m.
One person sustained minor injuries Saturday when a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned on Highway 101 west of Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash, which backed up traffic, occurred at about 10:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Naples, about two miles west of the Cathedral Oaks Road overpass, the CHP said.
The truck and trailer blocked both lanes, forcing traffic to use the shoulder until the wreckage was cleared.
The highway lanes were reported reopened about two hours later.
One person was reported taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on the injuries were not available.
The crash was under investigation by the CHP.
Northbound Highway 101 traffic west of Goleta was backed up Saturday after a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash. (Ryan Cullom photo)
