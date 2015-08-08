Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Minor Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash West of Goleta

Northbound traffic tied up after pickup pulling a trailer overturns, blocking both lanes

One person suffered minor injuries Saturday when a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned on northbound Highway 101 west of Goleta.
One person suffered minor injuries Saturday when a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned on northbound Highway 101 west of Goleta. (Ryan Cullom photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:23 p.m. | August 8, 2015 | 11:56 a.m.

One person sustained minor injuries Saturday when a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned on Highway 101 west of Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which backed up traffic, occurred at about 10:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Naples, about two miles west of the Cathedral Oaks Road overpass, the CHP said.

The truck and trailer blocked both lanes, forcing traffic to use the shoulder until the wreckage was cleared.

The highway lanes were reported reopened about two hours later.

One person was reported taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on the injuries were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Northbound Highway 101 traffic west of Goleta was backed up Saturday after a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash. (Ryan Cullom photo)
Northbound Highway 101 traffic west of Goleta was backed up Saturday after a pickup truck towing a trailer overturned. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash. (Ryan Cullom photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 