Minor Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Rollover Crash Near Refugio
Northbound vehicle ended up on its roof in the southbound right-hand lane
Only minor injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| October 3, 2017 | 5:13 p.m.
Only minor injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover accident on Highway 101 just north of Refugio State Beach.
The accident occurred at about 4:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The vehicle was northbound when it crossed the center median and overturned, the CHP said.
It came to rest on its roof in the right-hand southbound lane.
The crash was under investigation by the CHP.
