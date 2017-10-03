Minor Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Rollover Crash Near Refugio

Northbound vehicle ended up on its roof in the southbound right-hand lane

Only minor injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover accident on Highway 101 just north of Refugio State Beach.

The accident occurred at about 4:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was northbound when it crossed the center median and overturned, the CHP said.

It came to rest on its roof in the right-hand southbound lane.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.