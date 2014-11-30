Minor Injuries Reported in Highway 154 Crash

Car apparently hit embankment about 1:30 a.m. near Painted Cave Road

One person reportedly suffered minor injuries early Sunday in a crash on Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. near Painted Cave Road.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the crash originally was reported as a head-on collisions, but emergency crews determined it involved one car that apparently had slammed into an embankment.

The wreckage of the sedan came to rest straddling the center lines of the roadway.

The victim reportedly was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on the patient’s condition were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

